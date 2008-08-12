Madden 09 Gets Special PSP Bundle

Madden 09 is out! And to commemorate the event, Sony Computer Entertainment America are offering a special US$US 199.99 Madden 09 PSP bundle. The 20th Anniversary pack includes a "Metallic Blue" PSP-2000, a copy of the PSP game, NFL: In Just One Play UMD, a Beats PSN voucher and a 1GB Memory Stick PRO Duo. This is the only time that the Metallic Blue PSP-2000 will be offered in North America.

Football season is right around the corner, and Sony Computer Entertainment America is kicking things off with the limited-edition Madden NFL 09 PSP®(PlayStation®Portable) Entertainment Pack ($199.99 MSRP), available today. Centered on the 20th Anniversary edition of the popular sports franchise, the Madden NFL 09 bundle showcases the multi-functional features of the PSP system, from gaming to videos and music, while delivering great value to consumers.

The Madden NFL 09 PSP Entertainment Pack includes the following:

* "Metallic Blue" PSP-2000 system; this is the only time that this special PSP colour will be offered in North America.

* Madden NFL 09: Twenty years as a dynasty of gaming, Madden NFL 09 aims to deliver the most immersive gameplay, the richest online offerings and the most comprehensive feature depth in the history of the franchise. Madden NFL 09 features legendary quarterback Brett Favre as its cover athlete.

* NFL: In Just One Play UMD video: Hosted by one of the most colorful and premiere receivers in the game today, Chad Johnson, NFL: In Just One Play features an inside look at some of the X factors in the league. NFL: In Just One Play, the first UMD video from NFL Films and Warner Home Video, combines sound, action and interviews to showcase some of the NFL's most exciting players.

* Beats™ PLAYSTATION®Network voucher: Download the PLAYSTATION Network exclusive title, Beats*, to your Memory Stick PRO Duo with the included voucher. Beats is a new and exciting way to interact with your music collection on your PSP system. It breathes life in to your music by using a beat tracking technology to create gameplay from any song the player supplies. The title is currently available on PLAYSTATION®Store (http://store.playstation.com).

* 1GB Memory Stick PRO Duo - Store your photos, music, videos, and game saves.

*Voucher expires March 31, 2009. Requires PSN Registration. User responsible for all applicable Internet fees. Some services or features may require additional fees.