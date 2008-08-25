Madden KFC Update

Everyone:

Leave Kotaku Football Conference. The new league with a more reasonable schedule is KFC Kotaku Football.

If you joined the first league, email me at owenATkotakuDOTcom with the subject header Changing Leagues and your gamertag so I can send you the password for the new league.

And to EA: You could have done much, much better with the documentation on creating this league and what your choices mean. I'm sure I'm not the only one who thought 11 meant an 11 game season, plus playoffs.