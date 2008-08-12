Maddensaurus Rex Ad Uncut!

Here's the full version of the thirty second Madden 09 ads that's been running on American TV for the past week. This full version will be screened on the Jumbotron at tonight's Maddenpalooza.
Thanks, Rye!
Here's the full version of the thirty second Madden 09 ads that's been running on American TV for the past week. This full version will be screened on the Jumbotron at tonight's Maddenpalooza.
Thanks, Rye!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink