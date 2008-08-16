Maggie Q Spices Up Need For Speed Undercover

Since Gemma Atkinson's inclusion in Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 is going over so well, it makes sense that EA has tapped (not in the biblical sense) another international sex symbol to give the next installment of the Need for Speed series a kick. Maggie Q, who took the role of extremely attractive woman in Mission Impossible III and Live Free or Die Hard, will be starring in Need For Speed Undercover as Federal Agent Chase Linh, a "seductive handler" who recruits the player to go undercover in a seedy crime syndicate.

"I've always been a fan of racing games and working on Need for Speed Undercover was an amazing experience," said Maggie Q. "I was so impressed by the scope and quality of the overall production that goes into a videogame these days. It was like any other day on a Hollywood set; I felt right at home. The Black Box team is doing tremendous work here and I can't wait to see the final game."

Sold! We'll be anxiously awaiting her Xbox 360 theme, EA. Hit the jump for the full press release and yes...a larger version of her PETA ad.