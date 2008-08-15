Make Your Xbox 360 BIGGER

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Lian-Li Industrial, an "executive upper-class aluminium PC chassis manufacturer", has whipped a proper PC-like casing for the much slimmer Xbox 360 console. The maker claims it reduces heating and noise issues. There's a 1500rpm rear fan to quietly draw heat from the Xbox 360's innards. It's also bigger: The Xbox 360 Arcade measures 295 x 100 x 80mm, compared to Lian-Li's case 415 x 250 x 160mm. The best part? Lian-Li says some "DIY knowledge for the transfer of components".

