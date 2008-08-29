Man Gets Face Full of Brass Knuckles Over PS3

Pittsburgh police were looking for four people who beat and kicked a teen to the ground during an argument over a Playstation 3.

Police say the 18-year-old walked up to a group of 30 or so people Friday night in Greensburgh and when he started to talk to them, four attacked him.

One of the men punched the teen in the face with brass knuckles, breaking a bone near his eye. When the teen fell to the ground the men started kicking him.

Police say the attack was the result of an argument over ownership of a Playstation 3.

