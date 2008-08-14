MapleStory Expands With Crimsonwood Keep

Nexon America has unveiled a massive expansion to the world of MapleStory in the Crimsonwood Keep expansion, which allows players to venture through the newly expanded Phantom Forest on the continent of Masteria, into the new areas found around the Crimsonwood Mountain. The update adds 31 new maps, 11 new enemies, and 12 new story-focused quests, while also adding a new skill for pets and improving the language filters so younger players can keep their exposure to dirty words contained to TV, movies, and what they overhear their parents saying.
MapleStory will be updated with the new content tonight at 9PM Pacific, with the whole process taking about 9 hours, which means getting the kids to bed tonight will be that much easier. The adult players will just have to suffer. Hit the jump for more info!
Nexon America Unleashes Massive MapleStory Expansion
North America's most popular free-to-play MMORPG begins new epic storyline and adds original maps, enemies, story-focused quests and weapons
Los Angeles, CA - August 13 2008 - Nexon America Inc. unveils one of the largest expansions in the history of MapleStory, adding to the continent of Masteria and delivering a truly new gaming experience to one of the most beloved games in North America, with over 5.9 million players.
The "Crimsonwood Keep" expansion delivers a wealth of new content including 31 new maps, 11 unique enemies, 12 extensive, story-focused quests and a collection of new weapons and objects. The update will also give pets an additional skill and improve the user interface with language filter updates and additional platforming features.
MapleStory has amassed over 87 million users worldwide by creating a fantastical online world. One of the most popular places in the MapleWorld is the continent of Masteria. Here players will get a chance to explore the expanded Phantom Forest, which is filled with leprechauns, wraiths, the Headless Horseman and a new boss monster, Bigfoot.
Players who navigate their way through the forest will reach the Crimsonwood Mountain, featuring numerous new enemies and challenging platform-style game play.
MapleStory's popularity has also led to the opening of a new server—Yellonde. To celebrate the new opening, Nexon will award the top 75 ranked players across the first month with prizes!
In addition to all the new content, MapleStory delivers the second part of its Summer Break Events, including two exciting video events. Participants can win a wide range of prizes and learn more about the events - and expansion - at http://maplestory.nexon.net.
