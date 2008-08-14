The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Mashade: Make Your Own Bad Video Game Mashups

Mashade.com is a newly launched website from Blockade Entertainment and GorillaSpot, Inc. that allows users to quickly edit their own video game trailer mashups. Take video assets from partners such as EA, Take 2, Sega, Codemasters, and Ubisoft, drop them into the editor, add sound clips, music, text, and effects, and you end up with something relatively horrible, as seen below.

I'm sure as more assets are added and they get music from bands other than Breaking Benjamin and Atrayu we could see some rather spiffy things coming out of the site. For now, expect lots of random crap, such as the downright horrible Brothers In Arms mashup you'll find after the jump. Just be patient with it as the site is currently dealing with bandwidth issues stemming from inconsiderate video game blogs trying to show them to the world.

Build Your Own Video Game Mashups [Mashade.com]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles