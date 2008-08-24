Meanwhile, At The Hall Of Jüstice, GC Coverage Continues

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The Mikes of Kotaku are still in Germany, land of better beer, better coffee, and the best damn gummi candy on the planet, experiencing all that the Games Convention in Leipzig has to offer. We'll be continuing our coverage over the weekend and well into the beginning of the week, as we've discovered that every once in awhile sleeping is good.

While there are still plenty of impressions both hands on and hands off on the way, Saturday marks the end of appointments and the opportunity to get out on the floor and bring you the stuff they didn't want us to schedule a time to see. It could get ugly. You've been warned.

