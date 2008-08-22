The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Mechanical Arm Swinging Goodness in Bionic Commando Trailer


If you haven't gotten your hands on Bionic Commando: Rearmed for 360, PS3 and PC, do it, it's fun and hard as hell. This brings us to its big brother, Bionic Commando that Fahey got to try out at E3. In this gameplay trailer we get to see all of the mechanical arm swinging one could only dream about. The game will be hitting PC, Xbox 360, and PS3.

