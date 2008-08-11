

I swear, I swear that I am not a mole for Valve. I know I post well more than my share of Team Fortress 2 shit, but they keep making it, and I keep laughing, and I'ma keep posting it. Machinima.org has been doing awesome "Meet the ..." sendups of the inanimate objects in TF2, and this one looks at the 2Fort Cow. The ending is cow-meets-Cloverfield amazing and makes me want to hit myself in the face with a shovel.

Meet the Cow [machinima.com, via Ubercharged.net]