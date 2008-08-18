Mega-Man Energy Canned

Drink Mega Man's in-game E Tanks! This August, a Mega Man sports drink called "Rockman E Can Drink" is hitting Japanese beverage retailers to mark the launch of downloadable title Megal Man 9. It's made by "original drink" maker Apris and priced at ¥137 ($US 1.24). But can you really put a price on a Mega Man drink? Yes, yes you can.
Oh, and do check out the Apris website. They've got like Astro Boy and GeGeGe no Kitaro cans. So cool.
E缶だけは最後まで取っておく？ 「ロックマン E缶 飲料」発売 [Dengeki Online]
