Mega-Man Energy Canned

Drink Mega Man's in-game E Tanks! This August, a Mega Man sports drink called "Rockman E Can Drink" is hitting Japanese beverage retailers to mark the launch of downloadable title Megal Man 9. It's made by "original drink" maker Apris and priced at ¥137 ($US 1.24). But can you really put a price on a Mega Man drink? Yes, yes you can.

Oh, and do check out the Apris website. They've got like Astro Boy and GeGeGe no Kitaro cans. So cool.

