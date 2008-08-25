Mega-Man Volnutt Ready To Whoop Arcade Butt

Another character enters the fray of Japanese arcade title Tatsunoko vs. Capcom. And it's a whopper! The newest fighter is Rock Volnutt (AKA Mega-Man Volnutt) from Mega-Man Legends game. He'll of course be joining the Capcom side, which currently has a roster that boasts: Ryu, Chun-Li, Morrigan and Alex from Street Fighter III among others. Hit the jump for a look at latest reveal.

Media: New Tatsunoko vs. Capcom Videos Reveal MegaMan Volnutt and More [Kombo]