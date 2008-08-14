Mega-Man vs. Concrete Man, Tornado Man, Magma Man

The Mega-Man franchise has cool bosses, and Mega-Man 9 is no exception. Bosses include concrete shootin' Concrete Man, twister spinnin' Tornado Man, fireball blastin' Magma Man. Run down of the bosses, screenshots and art after the j-u-m-p!
Concrete Man:
Created to construct a dam, Concrete man can actually design a dam and supervise its entire construction. He has stubborn a stubborn personality and will tell off any lazy robots.
Weapon: Concrete Shot
Concrete shot creates a temporary foothold as soon as it touches the ground. It can also be used to stop enemies in their tracks.
Tornado Man:
Works for the Weather Manipulation Office to help control and stop the formation of large storms all over the world.
Weapon: Tornado Blow
Tornado Blow launches a huge tornado that covers the entire game area. Heavy enemies will take damage, but lighter ones will be blown entirely off-screen.
Magma Man:
Magma Man serves as the safety control robot at a large geothermal power plant. He is able to work in incredibly hot environments and loves to visit hot spas.
Weapon: Magma Bazooka
Magma Bazooka shoots a cluster of fireballs that spread out after launching. It can also be charged by holding down the shot button.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink