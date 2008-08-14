Mega-Man vs. Concrete Man, Tornado Man, Magma Man

The Mega-Man franchise has cool bosses, and Mega-Man 9 is no exception. Bosses include concrete shootin' Concrete Man, twister spinnin' Tornado Man, fireball blastin' Magma Man. Run down of the bosses, screenshots and art after the j-u-m-p!

Concrete Man:

Created to construct a dam, Concrete man can actually design a dam and supervise its entire construction. He has stubborn a stubborn personality and will tell off any lazy robots.

Weapon: Concrete Shot

Concrete shot creates a temporary foothold as soon as it touches the ground. It can also be used to stop enemies in their tracks.

Tornado Man:

Works for the Weather Manipulation Office to help control and stop the formation of large storms all over the world.

Weapon: Tornado Blow

Tornado Blow launches a huge tornado that covers the entire game area. Heavy enemies will take damage, but lighter ones will be blown entirely off-screen.

Magma Man:

Magma Man serves as the safety control robot at a large geothermal power plant. He is able to work in incredibly hot environments and loves to visit hot spas.

Weapon: Magma Bazooka

Magma Bazooka shoots a cluster of fireballs that spread out after launching. It can also be charged by holding down the shot button.