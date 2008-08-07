We touched on the assignment system in Mercenaries 2: World in Flames and showed you what it looks like on the current gen. However, for all of you that haven't made the switch to the Xbox 360 or PS3 fear not, Mercenaries 2 is also hitting PlayStation 2. If you want to take a look at the linked video you can make a comparison, but my consensus is the PlayStation 2 version ain't half bad. The game comes out to you on August 31st.
Mercenaries 2: World in Flames on PlayStation 2
Comments
can u blow up trees on ps2 like u can on ps3