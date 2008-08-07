The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Mercenaries 2: World in Flames on PlayStation 2

We touched on the assignment system in Mercenaries 2: World in Flames and showed you what it looks like on the current gen. However, for all of you that haven't made the switch to the Xbox 360 or PS3 fear not, Mercenaries 2 is also hitting PlayStation 2. If you want to take a look at the linked video you can make a comparison, but my consensus is the PlayStation 2 version ain't half bad. The game comes out to you on August 31st.

Comments

  • nate Guest

    can u blow up trees on ps2 like u can on ps3

    0

