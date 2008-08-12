The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Metal Gear Solid 4 Gets Fingered

We were, at first, blown away by this digit-ised spin on Metal Gear Solid 4. "Amazing production values!" we thought. "His nails are even filthier than those of SCEE boss David Reeves!" we noticed. What turns out to be an ad for Metal Gear AC!D Mobile is also the best sight gag we've seen in a long time, proving that thumb wars have changed.

Your horrible puns are more than welcome in the comments.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles