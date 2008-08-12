Metal Gear Solid 4 Gets Fingered

We were, at first, blown away by this digit-ised spin on Metal Gear Solid 4. "Amazing production values!" we thought. "His nails are even filthier than those of SCEE boss David Reeves!" we noticed. What turns out to be an ad for Metal Gear AC!D Mobile is also the best sight gag we've seen in a long time, proving that thumb wars have changed.
Your horrible puns are more than welcome in the comments.
