Meteos Wars Coming to Xbox LIVE Arcade

Q Entertainment brings word that Metoes Wars is coming to Xbox LIVE Arcade this fall. The game will feature over 20 different planets — each having its own alien race, Meteos blocks and unique gravity as well as visual and audio style. There will be various single player modes (Mission Mode, Attack Mode, Vs. Mode), and there'll be LIVE multiplayer, too. What else, the game has four "Planet Impact" special attacks: Armageddon, Gambit, Sentinel and Tempest. And there's even accessories you can collect for your alien. And who doesn't like an alien with accessories? Game is priced at 800 MSP and out this October.