Michael Phelps Has CoD: World At War And You Don't

So what do you need to do to score a copy of Call of Duty: World at War from Activision two months early? Simple. Just dominate a sporting event on the global stage, bringing home a record-breaking 8 gold medals from the Olympics, and that baby is yours. This is a video from CBS's The Early Show, which shows U.S. Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, otherwise known as The Seahorse, receiving a copy of the game for the PlayStation 3 at the end of the segment. Perhaps by the time the game comes out in November he'll actually have time to play it.

