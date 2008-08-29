Michael Phelps Has CoD: World At War And You Don't



So what do you need to do to score a copy of Call of Duty: World at War from Activision two months early? Simple. Just dominate a sporting event on the global stage, bringing home a record-breaking 8 gold medals from the Olympics, and that baby is yours. This is a video from CBS's The Early Show, which shows U.S. Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, otherwise known as The Seahorse, receiving a copy of the game for the PlayStation 3 at the end of the segment. Perhaps by the time the game comes out in November he'll actually have time to play it.

Michael Phelps — Couch Potato! [The Early Show - Thanks Levi Harman!]