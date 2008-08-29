Michael Phelps Has CoD: World At War And You Don't

So what do you need to do to score a copy of Call of Duty: World at War from Activision two months early? Simple. Just dominate a sporting event on the global stage, bringing home a record-breaking 8 gold medals from the Olympics, and that baby is yours. This is a video from CBS's The Early Show, which shows U.S. Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, otherwise known as The Seahorse, receiving a copy of the game for the PlayStation 3 at the end of the segment. Perhaps by the time the game comes out in November he'll actually have time to play it.
Michael Phelps — Couch Potato! [The Early Show - Thanks Levi Harman!]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink