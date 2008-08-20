Microsoft - All Our Instruments Cross-Compatible Too

Yesterday we reported Sony's annoucement via the PlayStation Blog that all the major upcoming PS3 music games (Rock Band 2, Guitar Hero: World Tour, and Rock Revolution) will be able to share instruments.

Not to be outdone (and concerned that the PS3 claim might imply the opposite for rivals) Chris Paladino from Microsoft used the Gamerscore Blog to confirm that the same was true of the XBox version of those games as well.

For the record, we also do that, so consider this an official announcement. All the instruments from Rock Band 2, Guitar Hero: World Tour, and Rock Revolution will be cross-compatible.

Let's hear it for common sense and compatibility. Up next — world peace.

