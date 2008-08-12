Microsoft Clarifies Final Fantasy XIII Asia Version Clarification

Back in early August at a Microsoft game exhibition in Taipei, Microsoft Taiwan's Grace Chou apparently confirmed that an Asian Xbox 360 version of Final Fantasy XIII was getting released in Taiwan. According to Taiwanese site GNN Gamer, the Microsoft exec stated it hadn't been decided which localised version (Japanese or English) would be launched for the Asian territories. This Asian version (which would conceivably be released in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Korea and Singapore) made Japanese Xbox 360 owners excited as it possibly meant they might be able to import FFXIII and play it on Japanese Xbox 360s.