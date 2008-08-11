Microsoft Explains Why Final Fantasy XIII Is On Xbox 360

The question that many gamers were asking after Microsoft's E3 press conference was "How did Final Fantasy XIII end up on the Xbox 360?" Way back in July, Microsoft Global Marketing Manager Albert Pennello explains:

I think the most obvious reason that they made the announcement is just looking at the success of our console...Square has done games for us in the past, and I think there's a point where Square just has to look at the Xbox 360, the install base and attach rates that we're seeing and actually has to make a decision on their own that it's the right thing to do for them...

I think it's easy to assume that something's going on behind the scenes, I think the more obvious answer is we're doing really well and the game creators want their games to be where the most people and the most consoles [are] , and right now that's the Xbox 360.