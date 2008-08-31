Microsoft Hasn't Forgotten About Live Anywhere, iPhone Either

Just ran into Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb over at the Microsoft booth in the PAX exhibit hall. After a bit of chatting I brought up the crash-prone iPhone Live app.

It crashes a lot, I told Hyrb, but I still use it because it's the only option for tracking folks on live on my phone. What about Live Anywhere?

They haven't forgotten about it, Hryb assured me, they've just had higher priority projects they've been working on. Things like the new Xbox Live Experience set to roll out this Spring. So it's still coming.

And what about the iPhone. Would Microsoft be behind an office App for the Apple device? Sure, why not. Plenty of Xbox 360 gamers have iPhones, he said.

I wait, anxiously, for that long-promised portable Live experience.