The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Microsoft Hasn't Forgotten About Live Anywhere, iPhone Either

Just ran into Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb over at the Microsoft booth in the PAX exhibit hall. After a bit of chatting I brought up the crash-prone iPhone Live app.

It crashes a lot, I told Hyrb, but I still use it because it's the only option for tracking folks on live on my phone. What about Live Anywhere?

They haven't forgotten about it, Hryb assured me, they've just had higher priority projects they've been working on. Things like the new Xbox Live Experience set to roll out this Spring. So it's still coming.

And what about the iPhone. Would Microsoft be behind an office App for the Apple device? Sure, why not. Plenty of Xbox 360 gamers have iPhones, he said.

I wait, anxiously, for that long-promised portable Live experience.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles