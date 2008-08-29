Microsoft Releases PopFly Game Creator Beta

Just ahead of some related sessions at PAX, Microsoft has released a beta version of the game creation components for PopFly.
PopFly is a creative tool for making Silverlight (think Flash, only more Microsofty) apps and games.
This beta comes with more templates for different game type and other special features like scroll wheel support, sprite editors and tools to insert video and images into game scenes.
Popfly game creator beta released [Major Nelson]
