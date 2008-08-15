Microsoft Responds To July NPD Sales, Seems Pleased

The Xbox 360 may have had a humbling hardware showing in July, according to U.S. sales data from the NPD Group, but the company as a whole seems quite pleased about the month in general. The first four paragraphs of its statement don't talk about NPDs at all, instead choosing to focus on its E3 showing and G4's G-Phoria Award noms.

On the qualitative side, Microsoft touts "more than $US 10.4 billion" worth of Xbox 360 spending since launch, a 34% software sales share in July, and four games in the top ten. It's also got those attach rate figure updates for you, with 7.9 games per Xbox 360 sold.

The Microsoft version of corporate gloating sadly does not feature an executive quote. :( See how sad you've made us, faceless corporation?