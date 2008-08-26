Microsoft Unveils PAX Schedule

Microsoft have finalised the list of demos they will be bringing along to PAX next weekend.

Those champing at the bit for more glimpses of Gears of War 2 will not be disappointed — there will even be a couple of Gears signing sessions, should you have any merchandise you need to boost on eBay.

Other demos we would class as 'eagerly awaited' are Halo Wars and Project Origin, but MS will be showing off their new Games Creation and 'Mashups' tool PopFly as well as more info on the New Xbox Experience.

It is those 'TBA' demos on the Saturday & Sunday afternoons, that have us intrigued, though. What could it be? Is it a new game? Could it be the long awaited Next-Gen updates of Minesweeper and Freecell? Have they finally gone mental and are bringing out a portable Xbox?

Exciting!

Full schedule after the jump..

Friday

2:00 PM Gears of War 2

3:00 PM Project Origin

4:00 PM Gears of War 2

5:00 PM Popfly

6:00 PM Project Origin

Saturday

10:00 AM Halo Wars

10:30 AM New Xbox Experience

11:30 AM Popfly

12:00 PM Gears of War 2

1:00 PM Gears of War 2 Signing Session

2:00 PM Gears of War 2

3:00 PM Project Origin

3:30 PM New Xbox Experience

4:30 PM TBA

Sunday

10:00 AM Halo Wars

10:30 AM New Xbox Experience

11:30 AM Popfly

12:00 PM Gears of War 2

1:00 PM Gears of War 2 Signing Session

2:00 PM Gears of War 2

3:00 PM Project Origin

3:30 PM New Xbox Experience

4:30 PM TBA

