Microsoft's European Failure Is The Mediterranean's Fault

While a lot's made of Microsoft's failure to really crack the Japanese market, that's nothing on their inability to really make a dent in continental Europe. After all, Europe's a much bigger market than Japan. So where do Microsoft think they're coming up short? It's not the UK, they're happy enough there. No, it's "some of the more Mediterranean markets", says Microsoft Europe's Chris Lewis, who overlooks the region's fiery passion in favour of their casual gaming habits:

Let's pick on France, Italy and Spain, for example. There's a much more casual gaming orientation there - people like to dip in and out, they're not perhaps so likely to buy multiple consoles and they are more price-sensitive markets.

Sounds perfect! For the Wii, that is.

