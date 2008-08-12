Midway Confirms Lay-Offs, Cancellation of Austin Project

Midway has confirmed that they have canceled an "as-yet-unannounced" project in Austin and is laying off 90 of 130 people.

Earlier today we wrote that 70 to 90 people had been let go this morning and that free-roaming crime game Criminal had been axed.

"While this was a very difficult decision, we feel it was the right thing to do for the future of Midway", said Matt Booty, interim CEO and president of Midway Games Inc.. "We view every game as an investment that must meet certain standards for quality, scheduling, and profitability. Midway remains committed to producing the highest quality entertainment, as evidenced by our strong holiday line-up which includes TNA iMPACT!, Blitz: The League II, and Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe starring a team of MK characters and some of the most recognisable DC Comics personalities such as Batman, The Joker, and Superman."

Midway says that the decision will "allow Midway to maximize its development resources and apply manpower and capital to projects with the highest chances of success".

According to a Form 8K filed with the SEC by Midway on Friday, the company's board of directors plans to implement a plan to reduce the company's "cost structure and maximise its development resources by applying manpower and capital to projects with the highest chances of success".

To do that Midway has started a "strategic workforce reduction". Those reductions will include 90 to 130 people in Austin or about 10 percent of the company's global workforce. The majority of the cuts are expected to hit by the end of the month.

Of the 90 people being laylet go, 80 are full time and 10 are contractors, according to Midway officials. There are no plans to close the Austin Studio, we've been told.

