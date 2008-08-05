Midway Loses $US 34.8 Million For The Quarter

Midway Games announced today that it lost $US 34.8 million last quarter, which members of the financial community often refer to as "not so good". That's a considerable jump from the same quarter last year, in which Midway lost $US 14.3 million. Unless you're a Midway share holder and concerned about the loss of $US 0.38 per basic and diluted share, you're probably more interested in a screen shot of Johnny Cage trying to nut punch a baby.
So, what did Midway release in the second quarter? NBA Ballers: Chosen One for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, for one thing. It also lists the European release of Unreal Tournament III for the PS3 as one of its "operating highlights".
It expects things to look a little better for the next few months, with TNA iMPACT! contributing to an estimated $US 52 million in revenue. You know, they should really put some actual T & A in that game instead of focusing on oiled-up dudes. That'd sell, like, hundreds.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink