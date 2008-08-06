Midway Sees Key Departures Including Chicago Studio Head

Following yesterday's earnings report that Midway lost some $US 34.8 million for the quarter, comes word that a trio of high-level folks have left the company. Mike Bilder, head of the Chicago studio, the internal developer responsible for Stranglehold, Mortal Kombat and Blitz: The League, has left the company. Bilder has accepted a senior management position with another Chicago-based developer, according to Midway reps.

When contacted for comment, Midway reps responded "We are evaluating internal and external candidates for the role, and both Blitz: The League II and Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe, as well as other projects in the Chicago studio, are on track for successful launches".

Midway also confirmed the departures of Mona Hamilton, vice president of marketing, and Reilly Brennan, director of media relations. Details weren't provided, other than that the two are "no longer with Midway and will be pursuing other opportunities".

Two other senior Midway staffers were also said to have left the company, but opted not to provide comment. We're awaiting confirmation from Midway on the status of the other two rumoured departures.