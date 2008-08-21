Midway to Announce New Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe Characters, Drop Some Surprises

Mike and Mike are hip-deep in Games Convention 2008 coverage as we speak, tackling press conferences and getting all handsy with games. Midway just announced what we can expect to see from them. On the list, not a whole lot new, though This is Vegas is included. I wonder if that means hands-on?

Midway's press conference, set to start right about now, will be hosted by German entertainer Oliver Pocher and a guest line-up that includes: TNA iMPACT! star Christy Hemme, as well as the creators of Wheelman and This is Vegas. Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon will also be presenting the upcoming Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe, and will be revealing a selection of new characters.

Sounds like the presser will score us some news. Make sure to check back to read what surprises they unveil and check out our running list of Games Convention 2008 coverage here.