Midway's Wheelman And Vegas Slip To 2009

Along with the news that it had beaten last year's losses by over 50% this year, Midway's quarterly results also show that two of its big titles have slipped off this year's calender into the next. Both the continuously pushed back Vin Diesel vehicle Wheelman and the GTA-style This Is Vegas won't be seeing the light of day this year, but they've got TNA Impact coming out so everything will be fine and dandy.

"Notwithstanding the game slips and the likely delay of a return to profitability for another year, we remain cautiously optimistic that Midway will perform better in 2009 than it is expected to perform in 2008", said Wedbush Morgan analyst Michael Pachter, who also said that "the low point in Midway's turnaround story" is behind it.

See? Everything is going to be alright. Pachter says so.

Midway Moves Wheelman, Vegas To 2009 [Gamasutra]

