The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

'Militant Atheists' Are Moaning About Spore

Will Wright has suffered through the tortuous development of Spore, dodged jabs from religious fundamentalists who were annoyed by evolution taking place in front of innocent children and watched open-mouthed as the Creature Creator unleashed horrifying many-penised mutants on an unsuspecting internet.

Also, as an acknowledged genius, people must always be asking him to be their Phone A Friend on Millionaire, which must get really tiring.

Now, even the Atheists are all up in his face. Can't a visionary games designer catch a break?

In focus groups, Wright was surprised to hear that 'Militant Atheists' had been offended by the inclusion of religion in the game.

"So far I've had no critical feedback at all from anybody who is religious feeling that we were misrepresenting religion or it was bad to represent religion in the game. It was really the atheists".

What is more surprising is that the atheist testers picked out the inclusion of religion - surely it is the fact that the game is basically an Intelligent Design simulator that should be causing a mass Amazoning of The God Delusion?

Most criticism of religion in Spore is from "militant atheists", claims Wright [Eurogamer]

Comments

  • Jammers Guest

    Funny.. It's less Intelligent Design than a sort of directed Evolution..

    As an atheist, I'm not offended by Spore, I'm excited. Your creatures evolve in steps, generation by generation.
    They aren't created perfectly from the start and that's it, end of game.

    I've actually got no idea why other atheists would be offended..
    Is it that you play God? SimCity was similar, as was pretty much anything else Will Wright made under the Sim- name. Why the big hoo-hah now?

    0
  • Some Guy Guest

    no one is really offended by spore some people just don't like giving special powers to the spiritual creatures. I myself am a militant atheist(an odd title considering we are they only "religion" to not go on a crusade. except maybe buddism but some of them are athiests too) and I don't care. In face I will probably have my creatures worship me and spread their faith by force! mwahahahah! Hurrah, crusading spider dudes! : )

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles