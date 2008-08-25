The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

'Milk' Squirting Comes To The Nintendo DS

Boob, butt and even little "boy" DS touching games? Been there, done that. It's time for new ground to be broken. This time with white liquid (RELAX FOLKS, IT'S ONLY MILK) squirting mini-games. August 28th sees the release of To LOVEru, which follows he adventures of a high school boy and an alien girl named Lala who one days appears out in his home of nowhere buck naked.

In a total fan service mini-game, players must squirt condensed milk on a strawberry Lala is holding.

Milk dribbling screen after the jump.

Let's review: The object is to squirt it on the strawberry. We repeat, on the strawberry. Don't shoot the milk elsewhere! That's not the point of the game. We repeat, that's not the point of the game.

To LOVEru is rated 15 and up.

????????13????????????DS??????To LOVE? ???? [To LOVE? -????- ??]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles