The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Modder Brings Touchscreen to PSP


Modder jube808 is on a mission to bring you wonders your PSP has never seen before, but should have in the first place, according to him. His Pspzproject aims to deliver touchscreen support, in addition to better battery life and a redesigned control pad. From these videos, you can see he's got a keyboard app that can be used either with a finger or a stylus. He wants to deploy touchscreen to homebrew gaming later on.

So is this another step in making a PSPhone, or is it turning into a DS? I say the next logical step in modding is to make the entire PSP into a Wiimote.

Pspzproject — The Touchscreen Project for the PSP [pspzproject.dcemu.co.uk, thanks Wraggy]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles