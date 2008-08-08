More Details On New Company Of Heroes Online

Well. This one well and truly slipped by us during E3. Seems that while everyone was busy devouring the gaming news coming out of LA, in China the wraps were being taken off Company of Heroes Online, THQ's attempt at pushing the RTS game onto the Asian online markets. While THQ have spoken briefly about the project before (which is being launched in conjunction with Shanda), this is the first time we've seen any real details on the game, which will take the core CoH experience (minus the Opposing Fronts content) and tailor it towards online gaming.

It'll be free to play, with microtransactions paying the game's way, while gameplay changes include persistent online characters that you can level up and carry across battles. Those "hero" units will also have charged "super powers", to go along with a newly revamped commander tree that has 48 separate abilities/powers. THQ have just opened a Chinese office to help launch the game, with a Korean version to follow, and a Western version to follow after that (there's already a playable English-language build, apparently).

