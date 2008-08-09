The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

More Guitar Hero World Tour Tracks: Survivor, At The Drive-In

IGN have confirmed an additional seven tracks that will form part of Guitar Hero World Tour's initial lineup. No fallen rock gods or deceased master artists here, just a song that'll please ATDI fans, and a song that looks great on paper, but is really better suited to SingStar ("Eye of the Tiger"). The seven tracks are:

Airbourne - "Too Much Too young..."
At the Drive-in - "One Armed Scissor"
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club - "Weapon of Choice"
Bob Seger - "Hollywood Nights"
Dinosaur Jr. - "Feel the pain"
Silversun Pickups - "Lazy Eye"
Survivor - "Eye of the Tiger"

You can't help but look at this and wonder: when they're not throwing around the big bucks to get hold of Metallica or Hendrix, Activision just can't compete with Harmonix's song selecting finesse.

Guitar Hero World Tour Rides the Crazy Train [IGN]

