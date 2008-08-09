More Guitar Hero World Tour Tracks: Survivor, At The Drive-In

IGN have confirmed an additional seven tracks that will form part of Guitar Hero World Tour's initial lineup. No fallen rock gods or deceased master artists here, just a song that'll please ATDI fans, and a song that looks great on paper, but is really better suited to SingStar ("Eye of the Tiger"). The seven tracks are:

Airbourne - "Too Much Too young..."

At the Drive-in - "One Armed Scissor"

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club - "Weapon of Choice"

Bob Seger - "Hollywood Nights"

Dinosaur Jr. - "Feel the pain"

Silversun Pickups - "Lazy Eye"

Survivor - "Eye of the Tiger"

You can't help but look at this and wonder: when they're not throwing around the big bucks to get hold of Metallica or Hendrix, Activision just can't compete with Harmonix's song selecting finesse.

