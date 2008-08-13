More Halo 'Movie' Concept Art

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Last week, we got our first look at some concept art for a second Halo movie project currently doing the rounds in Hollywood. The drawings - by artist Kasra Farahani - are depicting some of the key scenes from writer Stuart Beattie's (Pirates of the Caribbean, GI Joe) screenplay, which in turn is based on the events in the novel Fall of Reach. We were promised that last week's image was the first of five, and this week, film site Latino Review obliges, with a second picture, this time showing the kids (including Master "John" Chief) being put through their paces by some UNSC instructors. Wide pics screw up the front page, so the full version's after the jump.

Oh, and anyone doubting the legitimacy of these pics might be interested in going here, and reading Microsoft's angry "please stop" letter.

Exclusive: 2nd Halo Fall Of Reach Concept Art! [Latino Review]

  • the halo historian Guest

    this is a picture of one of the very first obsticles the spartans had to face. on their first day of training after being kidnapped at age six the last thing they did that day ( see the sunseting) they were all devided into groups of 3. the objective is to ring the bell on that pole and run back to the group of trainers the last team to cross the line didnt get dinner. master chief was the first to get there but the rest of his team was last so he lost. all of this is in the book ( fall of reach ) which they are basing the movie off of READ THE BOOKS.

