More Halo-Related Teasing From Bungie



Bungie got two things they're good at. One is making games. Two is yanking chains. Latest example? This Halo teaser, masquerading as an acceptance speech for the Edge award Bungie picked up the other day. Watch Kotaku alumni Luke Smith dress up in blue Spartan armour and do some talking, then wonder aloud to your internet friends on what it could all mean. Current favourites amidst the speculative classes are that a Halo "world builder" is on its way, but don't let that sway you if your theory is something grander.

[thanks everyone who sent this in!]