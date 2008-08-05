More On Bioshock's PS3-Specific Trophies

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

It seems that BioShock PS3 designer Tynan Wales' last post on the official PlayStation Blog left gamers with the impression that all of the achievements for the PS3 version would simply be the ones from the 360 version. Not so, says Tynan, following up said post with another, revealing two gold trophies unique to the PS3 version. The golden pair, both of which could be unlocked simultaneously, are "A Man Chooses", received after beating the game on Survivor difficulty, and "I Chose The Impossible", which is received for doing the same, only with Vita-Chambers turned off.

See? They plumbed the very depths of their imaginations to deliver these two platform-specific trophies. Amazing!

More BioShock Trophy Details [Official PlayStation Blog]

