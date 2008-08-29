Lara Croft kicks tigers in the face in this new gameplay trailer from Tomb Raider: Underworld. The series' classic platforming in ancient ruins seems to be alive and well. Better watch the video quick before PETA calls and tells us to pull it. The game will be hitting all consoles (except PSP) and PC in November.
More Tomb Raider: Underworld Gameplay
