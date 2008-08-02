The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

More US Xbox 360 Price Cuts Coming Next Month?

Ars Technica's Microsoft mole is at it again, forecasting a follow up Xbox 360 price drop that will effect all hardware next month. Their mole previously leaked word of the price cut on the 20GB system leading up to Microsoft's E3 announcement on the subject. Here are the prices, so you don't have to go over to AT and read their painful attempt at...you know, I'm not even sure what they were trying to attempt there with the whole Dark Knight theme. Just painful.

* Arcade (no hard drive) to $US 199
* Pro (60GB) to $US 299
* Elite (120GB) to $US 399

This would of course bring the 60GB system down to the same price as the 20GB it is replacing, pissing off everyone who purchased a 20GB system in the interim. Yep, sounds like Microsoft!

Mole attack: 360 price cuts on all hardware in September [Ars Technica]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles