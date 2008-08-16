'Mortal Kombat Killer' Pleads Not Guilty

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Lamar Roberts, one of the two teenagers implicated in the death of seven year old Zoe Garcia, entered a plea of "not guilty" today, according to Colourado's 9 News. Roberts, who told police that Garcia's death was the result of him and Heather Trujillo recreating moments from Mortal Kombat and claimed to be drunk at the time, is charged with child abuse resulting in death.

Trujillo was sentenced in July and will not face time in prison. Roberts' trial date was set for January 12 of next year.

Sorry, but this likely won't be the last time you'll hear from these two little monsters.

