Mount And Blade Beta Open For Signups

Don't you just love the name Mount and Blade? It's just so functional - as though Ernest Hemingway was moonlighting as a game titler.

It's just you, your horse and some mounted medieval combat. They may as well call it Stabby Stabby Horse Riding.

The game offers PC owners some first or third-person single player fighting with an RPG bent as the player guides their horsey around a sandbox environment, cutting a swathe and trading in what is reckoned to be a complex economic system. A bit like GTA with horses, I suppose.

If this tickles your fancy and you can't wait until mid September for the full release, you can sign up for the game's open beta via Gamespot.

Mount & Blade Exclusive Beta [Gamespot UK]

