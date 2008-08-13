MTV Not Publishing Brutal Legend

Brutal Legend was one of the titles that didn't make the Activision Blizzard cut. But developer Double Fine's Tim Schafer said "Brutal Legend is fine". (Only once!) There were rumblings that a "non-traditional" publisher would pick up the action heavy metal title. MTV? The company tells Variety that it won't be publishing the game:

We are big fans of [Double Fine chief]Tim Schafer. We hope the game finds a good home.

That's kinda vague PR speak from MTV.

Brutal Legend not landing at MTV [The Cut Scene]