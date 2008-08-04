Murder Suspect Too Busy Playing Guitar Hero To Notice Impending Arrest

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

30-year-old Raymundo Castaneda is suspected of having killed a man in December 2007 following a dispute over a soccer game. Wanted by the fuzz in Charlotte over the murder, Castaneda was apprehended by police in Jacksonville on Friday, who tracked him down after he was spotted at a local Wal-Mart. Spotted playing Guitar Hero in the games section. And playing it so damn hard he didn't even notice police first approaching, then surrounding him. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office spokesman Ken Jefferson:

A team of U.S. Marshals and JSO officers went in to get Castaneda, but he wasn't paying all that much attention to them. His focus was on this ... He was calm, cool and collected. Playing a video game. He didn't have a care in the world.

Reports claiming Castaneda only agreed to "come quietly" if the cops helped him beat the devil are unconfirmed.
Suspected Killer Caught Playing Air Guitar [News 4 Jax, thanks Brett!]

  • rupert Guest

    while i do condemn murderers, i have to say this is quite a legendary little anecdote

    0

