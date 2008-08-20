Murloc, Succubus, Lady Vashj WoW Figures Hit in April

DC Unlimited just announced their latest line of World of Warcraft inspired action figures. World of Warcraft Series 4 includes the Gnoll Warlord: Gangris Riverpaw, Lady Vashj, a Murloc two-pack featuring Fish-Eye and Gibbergil, Succubus Demon: Amberlash and Tuskarr: Tavru Akua.

Keep in mind that the first series of WoW action figures from DC Unlimited sold out in weeks, so if you're interested you might ant to start prepping now.








