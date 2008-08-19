Music Games Driving The Whole Damn Industry

The gaming industry just keeps. On. Growing. And shows no sign of slacking off! And while many pundits will point to the runaway success of the Wii as a key catalyst for this growth, some sales analysis by UBS' Ben Schachter shows that the driving force behind the industry's success is in fact music games. Particularly, Guitar Hero & Rock Band. According to Schachter's research, music games accounted for 19% of all gaming sales last month, and accounted for a crazy 44% of gaming's dollar growth over July 2007. Yeah, it's only one month, and yeah, they'll account for growth because they're expensive, but still. Don't rain on their parade! That's big money whichever way you look at it.

Music Video Games Account for 32% of Industry Growth [GameDaily]