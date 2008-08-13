My Aquarium Brings Relaxing Aquatic Landscapes to WiiWare

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Blue Oasis - or My Aquarium as it will be called in the states - is coming to WiiWare sometime later this year. What can we expect? gravel, plant life and 40 different types of fish. Hopefully the game will cost 500 points like it does on the Japanese store; I can't imagine paying much more for an aquarium simulator. Regardless, it's kinda nice to see someone taking a twist on the whole Nintendogs craze. The only thing I want to know is can I get my fish to fetch?

