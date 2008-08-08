The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

MySims Coming to the PC, EA Children Haunt us in Trailer

If you didn't get to pick up MySims for the Wii your in luck because it is coming to the PC. In the game you will get to create original characters, build towns, and grow a community. Expect it to hit stores in October.

Oh, and as an added bonus the trailer features the same creepy children from the SimCity Creator trailer we posted last week.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles