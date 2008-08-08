MySims Coming to the PC, EA Children Haunt us in Trailer

If you didn't get to pick up MySims for the Wii your in luck because it is coming to the PC. In the game you will get to create original characters, build towns, and grow a community. Expect it to hit stores in October.
Oh, and as an added bonus the trailer features the same creepy children from the SimCity Creator trailer we posted last week.
