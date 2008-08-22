Myst Coming To The iPhone

In its day Myst was a great looking curiosity. It drew the eye and — when it first appeared — was pretty much guaranteed to attract a crowd of people who would marvel that such a thing was even possible. Ultimately, it was revealed as being a little style-over-substance.
Is it wrong to suggest that the iPhone is the perfect platform for a Myst revival? Lets hope not, because that is exactly what is coming. Cyan have posted a status report to the Myst Online forums that contains a little announcement about iMyst - a port of the original Myst to Apple's little slab of magic.
It could work really well, actually. Being able to cart those puzzles around with you might make them a bit easier to solve (having to fire up your 486 whenever you had a flash of inspiration was always a pain) and it might well make the perfect public transport companion.
Also, Myst had terrible 3G reception. You see? Made in heaven.
Status Report - Cyan development [Myst Online Forums via Wired]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink